2017 AMSOIL ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS & RIDERS

The 2017 Amsoil Arenacross series consists of 14-rounds in the battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup. The opening round of the championship will be on Saturday, January 7, inside Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena.

2016 Arenacross Champion Gavin faith and Ricky Carmichael. Photo: ShiftOne

Here is a list the riders and team vying for the 2017 crown.

TEAM BABBITT’S/MONSTER/AMSOIL KAWASAKI,

Gavin Faith

Jacob Hayes

Travis Sewell

TEAM ROCKSTAR/OTSFF/YAMAHA

Chris Blose

Matt Goerke

TILUBE/JACK LINK’S/ TUF RACING

Jace Owen

Ben Lamay

Dillon Cloyed

WOODSTOCK KTM

Daniel Herrlein

Cody Vanbuskirk

TEAM BABBITT’S FACTORY SUZUKI

Cory Green

CUSTOM POWERSPORTS/SPINECHILLERS/TILUBE

Steven Mages

Mike McDade

Jake McKinney

Ben Nelko

TEAM BABBITT’S/GPF/MONSTER KAWASAKI

Ryan Breece

Cody Williams

Jacob Williamson

TOM ZONT RACING/SPORTLAND 2 KAWASAKI

Josh Osby

Scott Zont

DRIVEN MX KTM

Chance Blackburn

Andy Daggett

Jared Lesher

Vincent Murphy

Jeramy Taylor

TEAM FAITH/FLY/OHLINS/PIRELLI/KTM

Dawson Newby

Dylan Rouse

TEAM DIRTBIKE MIKE

Jordan Giambelluca

Hunter Hilton

Dylan Parun

Jeremy Wahlstrom

MOTOSPORT HILLSBORO

Gared Steinke

FINAL STANDINGS: 2016 AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Gavin Faith…220

2, Chris Blose…215

3. Jacon Hayes…192

4. Travis Sewell…176

5. Jace Owne…172

6. Ben Lamay…169

7. Kyle Regal…143

8. Gared Steinke…126

9. Cody Vanbuskirk…58

10. Daniel Herrlein…11

RIDERS WHO EARNED ENOUGH 2016 RICKY CARMICHAEL”ROAD TO SUPERCROSS” POINTS TO RACE 250 EAST/WEST

On the line and ready to race. Photo: ShiftOne

To Qualify through the “Road to Supercross” program must earn 3 points in a minimum of 2 cities (1 point for making a main event and 1 point for finishing in the top ten). Some of the listed riders already have their AMA Supercross licenses.

Jon Ames

Chris Blose

Benny Bloss

Ryan Breece

Chris Canning

Sean Cantrell

Joey Crown

Gavin Faith

Austin Forkner

Carlen Gardner

Cory Green

Jacob Hayes

Chris Howell

Ben Lamay

Jared Lesher

D.J. Macfarlane

Steve Mages

Marcus Nilsen

Jace Owen

Connor Pearson

Austin Politelli

Kyle Regal

Steve Roman

Dylan Rouse

Travis Sewell

Chase Sexton

Gared Steinke

Keith Tucker

Scott Zont

