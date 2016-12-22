MOTOCROSS INDUSTRY NEWS, PRESS RELEASE & MUST-HAVES

CHRISTINI ADDS FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE TO SNOW BIKES

Christini All Wheel Drive Motorcycles has developed their II-Track Snow Bike system. The two track system utilizes the Christini All Wheel Drive system to power both the front and rear of the machine. The front track system will enable the already versatile Christini AWD Motorcycle to be used as a year round machine grabbing traction in every condition imaginable. The system has a small snow track centered between a split front ski to assist in flotation. The track will be positioned between the front forks and driven from the front hub which in turn is powered by the AWD drive system. Because the track will be positioned in the front of the machine, it will also be used as a braking system as well as an additional traction source. The Christini AWD motorcycle is compatible with most standard rear snow track systems.

KTM TEAMWEAR LONG SLEEVE NAVY & ASPHALT FLANNEL SHIRTS

Navy flannel shirt.

Asphalt flannel shirt.

Official Red Bull KTM Factory Racing front logo patch on hemline, custom Red Bull KTM buttons, lined collar and cuffs and made from 100% Cotton. Retail price: $70.00 at you local KTM dealer.

AUTOMOBILES THAT YOU NEVER HEARD OF…SORT OF

You may have heard of the Maico 501, but don’t confuse it with the Maico 500. Yes it was an air-cooled two-stroke, but the engine wasn’t made by Maico, but by airplane manufacturer Heinkel. If you had been in the market for a car back in the day, would you have bought a Maico or a BSA?

1957 MAICO 500 TWIN

Iconic motocross manufacturer Maico marketed a line of small cars from 1956 to 1958 (which they inherited when the bought the defunct Champion car company). The Maico 500 was powered by a 452cc, twin-cylinder, 18-horsepower, water-cooled, two-stroke made by Heinkel. The two-door car could hold four people, but it was by no means roomy. Warranty issues doomed the car and production was stopped in 1958. Maico went out of the automobile business in 1958, but continued to manufacture motorcycles through 1986.

1937 BSA SCOUT

BSA actually starting making cars in 1907, but stopped and started several times (1914, 1921 and 1932). The last BSA car was produced in 1940. Their best known car was the BSA Scout. The Scouts came as two-seat sports cars, four-seat tourers and two-seat coupes. It was a front-wheel drive car, manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Birmingham Small Arms Company. It was launched in 1935 with a three-speed tranny, four-cylinder, 1075cc engine (out of the previous BSA three-wheeled car). It had a rakish looking body with cut-away doors, luggage space in the tonneau, motorcycle fenders and a single-piece windshield.

MXA PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: PRO CIRCUIT 2017 CRF450 HOSE KIT

Premiumgrade silicone materials are what make the new Pro Circuit High-Performance Radiator Hose Kit for the 2017 Honda CRF450R able to withstand higher temperatures and pressures than the OEM hoses. The Pro Circuit High-Performance Radiator Hose Kit comes in a non-fading bright blue color that adds a trick factory look to your new CRF450R. The Pro Circuit High-Performance Radiator Hose Kit is a must-have to keep your bike running cool and performing at its best. Retail price: $94.95. Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

MXA PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: FOX RACING STAR WARS C-3PO HELMET

Fox Racing continues its collaboration with Star Wars by unveiling the C-3PO helmet. The lid has a bright gold color scheme, with details that resemble C-3PO’s characteristics. Underneath the design is a Fox Racing V3 helmet, using MIPS, dual density foam, and an EPS liner. This is a limited edition helmet, and as such, retails for a cool $1000. The helmet comes with a special edition Star Wars hard box, has a unique serial number and includes a certificate of authenticity. Note that the C-3PO edition is only available in size Large. Click here to find out more information.

NORTH CAROLINA’S CLUBMX TO HOLD NEW YEAR’S DAY PRACTICE

ClubMX will completely redesign their front track to host a special New Year’s Day open ride day. Usually only open to the public once a year, the front track is reserved for the Training Facility riders, but on this day its open to whoever wants to try it out.The gate fee will be $30. For more info go to ClubMX Training Facility

PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: KAWASAKI PREMIUM BACKPACK



It might be too late to get something delivered to that special someone on your Christmas list, but there’s nothing wrong with giving a post-Christmas gift. The Kawasaki Premium backpack has all of the essentials needed to make you the coolest kid in class. Made from heavy-duty 600D polyester diamond rip-stop nylon the Kawasaki Premium backpack features a sternum strap, three outside pockets, small zipper pocket on shoulder strap, side drink holder. two small side pockets, laptop zippered pocket and a retail price of $74.95 at your friendly local Kawasaki dealer to order.

REKLUSE TO OFFER THREE CLUTCH SYSTEMS FOR 2017 CRF450

To compliment the much anticipated release of the 2017 Honda CRF450R and CRF450RX models, Rekluse is proud offer Core Manual TorqDrive. Honda’s Tim Gajser won the 2016 MXGP World Championship using this technology. Core Manual TorqDrive utilizes proprietary thin friction technology, which adds additional plates to the clutch pack providing more torque transfer, lower operating temperatures, reduced fade and a precise lever feel with improved durability over OEM. It includes Rekluse Core (billet) internal components and a virtually indestructible clutch cover.

Rekluse will also offer an eight-plate Core Manual clutch for the new CRF450s. This product was developed to take the clutch pack from 7 to 8 friction plates to increase durability. The Rekluse Core Manual clutch will include Core components and clutch cover. In addition Rekluse will offer its premier auto-clutch, Core EXP, as well as a new product that combines the best of both Rekluse worlds. Rekluse’s RadiusX will combine championship-proven TorqDrive frictions with its flagship automatic EXP technology. For more info go to www.rekluse.com

CANADIAN SPECIAL FORCES BUY $20 MILLION WORTH OF DAGOR MILITARY VEHICLES FROM POLARIS

Canada’s special forces will be receiving a fleet of new combat vehicles that resemble a dune buggy on steroids. The vehicle, built by Polaris and designed with the help of NASCAR engineers, can carry up to nine commandos. Polaris Industries was awarded the $20 million contract to deliver 78 of the Ultra Light Combat Vehicles (ULCV). Canadian special forces currently use Humvees (High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles). The contract with Polaris includes technical support services and integrated logistics support for two years; that involves everything from spare parts to driver training.

NEW TO AMERICA! TORROT KIDS ELECTRIC OFF-ROAD BIKES

UNITED STATES MOTORCYCLE COACHING ASSOCIATION FORMED

With a Board of Directors that includes Mark Blackwell, Jeff Emig, Nathan Ramsey, Buddy Antunez, Richard Zielfelder, Tim Buche and Jon-Erik Burleson the newly formed network of certified trainers, called the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) was created to help the growth of sport motorcycling with an inaugural Coaching Summit to be held in Texas on February 9-10, 2017. “We studied other sports facing challenges similar to motorcycling that have been experiencing more growth and appear better positioned to attract new participants,” said USMCA board member Jon-Erik Burleson. “We learned that the leaders in skiing, snowboarding and cycling believed well-established coaching programs were paramount to their success.” The goal is to establish a network of skilled, certified coaches providing coaching, encouragement and support that fosters growth in the sport of motorcycling. Coaching is to be carried out by qualified individuals who work with clients to improve their skills, judgment and performance to help them achieve their full potential.”

Coaches and others interested in the summit must register at the USMCA’s website, www.usmca.org, to attend the first annual gathering at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas, Feb. 9-10) in the lead-up to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross race. The summit is limited to the first 200 participants, but will be followed by seven regional events held in the spring to gain input from coaches for the development of the initial curriculum. The USMCA expects to certify at least 100 coaches in the first year.

“Much of the inspiration for the USMCA crystallized early this year with a visit from AMA Hall of Fame Legend Torsten Hallman,” said Jon-Erik Burleson said. “Hallman helped introduce motocross to the U.S. in the 1960s and graciously shared many of the initial steps that led to the sport’s growth. We found that pioneering mindset very inspirational.” Additional information is at www.usmca.org

CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR MOTO-HEADS KID — 40% OFF FOR MXA GUYS



2017 TEXAS WINTER SERIES AT FREESTONE, SWAN, VILLAGE CREEK & JOHNSONVILLE FARM

For more info go to www.freestonemx.com

THE FIRST 8 REM RACES OF 2017 & “THE DAY AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE”



2017 REM MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE

Dec. 31…………………..Glen Helen, CA (2016 Finale)

Jan. 8…………………….Glen Helen, CA (Sunday on USGP track)

Jan. 21…………………..Glen Helen, CA

Jan. 28…………………..Glen Helen, CA

Feb. 11…………………..Glen Helen, CA

Feb. 18………………….Glen Helen, CA

Feb. 25………………….Glen Helen, CA

Mar. 11……………………Glen Helen, CA

Mar. 18…………………..Glen Helen, CA

47TH ANNUAL FLORIDA WINTER SERIES STARTS JANUARY 1

