RUMORS, GOSSIP & UNFOUNDED TRUTHS: TAKE MOMENT, BREATHE & BE HAPPY

• CLASSIC MXA TEST RIDER CRASHES

Ever wonder how the MXA photographers get those wonderful photos of six bikes blasting out of a berm together for a shootout. This is what it looks like when it all goes wrong.

• MXGP RIDERS WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS







• NEW GAGGAS/TORROT WEBSITES FOR OFFROAD & ELECTRIC BIKES

Torrot, who resurrected GasGas Motorcycles when they fell on hard times last year, has launched two all-new consumer websites to better serve the North American market. The complete Torrot product line can be found at www.torrot.com/us. The new website features the entire 2017 line of Muvi Scooters, CitySurfer e-bicycles and E-Kids electric minicycles as well as info on its accessory line, media coverage and growing dealer network. In addition to an overall website dedicated to the entire Torrot line, Torrot is also launching site dedicated to the CitySurfer line at www.torrotcitysurfer.com.

“We are very excited about the launch of these two new websites,” said GasGas’ Scot Harden. “Things are moving fast at Torrot. The new corporate website will help drive awareness and retail traffic to our dealer network and the CitySurfer E-commerce site will allow consumers to get their first Torrot product ordered today. With 2017 model CitySurfer and E-Kids models already in stock it is sure to help launch our Torrot business in a highly impactful way.”

• MXA’S MOST WATCHED VIDEOS



#1. SEAN COLLIER’S KX500 VS. KX450F (889, 950 VIEWS)



#2. JASON ANDERSON ON A 250 TWO-STROKE & 450 FOUR-STROKE (758,181 VIEWS)



#3. DEAN WILSON HELICOPTER SHOOT (689, 420 VIEWS)



#4. SERVICE HONDA CR500AF (509,842 VIEWS)



LATEST MXA VIDEO: 2017 MXA 250 FOUR-STROKE SHOOTOUT



• BIRTHDAYS OF THE STARS: BUBBA’S NOW THIRTY-ONE



Dec. 21…James Stewart 1985

Dec. 23…Jeff Fox

Dec. 23…Will Hahn 1989

Dec. 25…Mark Burkhart 1979



Dec. 25…Adolf Weil 1938

Dec. 26…Luke Styke 1991

Dec. 28…Dean Wilson 1991



• SEE KTM’S TWIN-CYLINDER 750cc SUPER DUKE IN ACTION

• THE 2017 GLEN HELEN RACE SCHEDULE: CLICK ON IT TO SEE ALL THE DATES

For more info go to www.glenhelen.com

• IF YOU SPOKE WITH YOUR WALLET, YOU AND A FRIEND CAN RIDE FOR FREE ON MONDAY



If you bought a new bike in the month of December, show up at Glen Helen Raceway on December 26th and you, and a friend, can ride for free. All you have to do is bring the receipt (and not the one from Taco Bell).

• UPCOMING RACES: ONLY ONE LEFT — THEN 2017 STARTS



2016 REM MOTOCROSS

Dec. 31…………………………Glen Helen, CA (make-up race)

2017 TEXAS WINTER SERIES

Dec. 31-Jan. 1…………Freestone, TX

Jan.7-8…………………..Swan, TX

Jan. 21-22………….…..Village Creek, TX

Feb. 4-5…………….……Johnsonville Farm, TX

Feb. 25-26………….…..Freestone, TX

2017 FLORIDA WINTER SERIES

Jan. 1…………………………Diamondback, FL

Jan. 8…………………………Dade City, FL

Jan. 15………………………..Marion County

Jan. 21-22…………………..Diamondback, FL

Jan. 29……………………….Waldo, FL

2017 “DAY AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE” REM MOTOCROSS

Jan. 8…………………………Glen Helen, CA

2017 MTA WORLD TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP

April 15……………………….Glen Helen, CA

2017 HUSQVARNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

March 5-6…………………….Cahuilla Creek, Anza, CA

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE & GET MXA FOR FREE: WE ACTUALLY PAY YOU $9.00

The January 2017 issue of MXA is on the news stands now and includes the long-awaited 2017 MXA 250 Shootout.

The MXA test riders prefer the print version and not just because it is delivered by a uniformed employee of the U.S. Government

The MXA test riders prefer the print version and not just because it is delivered by a uniformed employee of the U.S. Government, but because right now you can get 12 issues for $15.95 and a free $25 Gift Card from Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. That means that there is a profit to be made in this deal for you. For the Print magazine go to: https://hi-torque.com/product/motocross-action/



• GASGAS GIVE-AWAY TO NEW BIKE BUYERS

GasGas North America will offer a free AMA membership with every new 2017 GasGas motorcycle purchased in the U.S. This program is designed to help support the AMA’s membership efforts and to get every GasGas owner to be a member of the AMA. The free membership program begins Dec. 1st, 2016 and will continue until further notice. Any GasGas customers who is already a current AMA members will get their AMA membership extended one full year. In addition, GasGas is also offering a Holeshot Starter Package with every new GasGas sold between Dec. 1, 2016 and January 31st, 2017. The Holeshot Starter Package includes extra brake levers, brake pads, air filter, assorted Spectro lubricants and a GasGas T-shirt and hat. The whole package is worth over $800.

“We are very proud to offer a free one-year AMA membership with the purchase of one our motorcycles,” said GasGas’ Scot Harden. “We strongly believe in and support the mission of the AMA and can think of no better way to help grow membership than by offering the membership free of charge. Our sport has never needed the AMA more than it does today as we are under constant attack by regulatory bodies and environmental groups.”

• ATLAS BRACES SIGNS CHRISTOPHE POURCEL

• YAMAHA’S OFFICIAL 2017 SUPERCROSS TEAMS

The factory Yamaha team is Chad Reed and Cooper Webb, but backing up the team heroes are 12 talented riders on four Yamaha supported teams. Here is the list.

YAMALUBE/STAR RACING/YAMAHA

Led by team owner Bobby Regan and team manager Brad Hoffman, the Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha riders will all be racing in the 250East/West series. They include:

(1) Aaron Plessinger (2016 250SX East Championship runner-up)

(2) Colt Nichols

(3) Mitchell Harrison

(4) Dylan Ferrandis

(5) Dan Reardon (2015 Australian Supercross Champion )

CYCLE TRADER/ROCK RIVER/YAMAHA

Returning for 2017, Cycle Trader/Rock River/Yamaha is led by team owner Mike DuClos and team manager Christina Denny. Rock River will also continue to operate Yamaha’s “Pro Parts” program, offering emergency OEM parts at a discount to all racers at all Supercross and Motocross events. The team includes:

(1) Tommy Hahn (450 class)

(2) Bradley Taft (250 West)

(3) Lorenzo Locurcio (250 East)

BARN PROS RACING/YAMAHA

Founded in 2011 by Barn Pros’ Steve Oslund and managed by former pro racer Scot Steffy, the Barn Pros Racing/Yamaha team, sponsored by Home Depot and Barn Pros, has seven-time AMA Champion Rick Johnson as its rider liaison and trainer. The team includes:

(1) Chris Alldredge (250 West)

(2) Scott Champion (250 West).

51FIFTY ENERGY DRINK/YAMAHA

51Fifty Energy Drink/Yamaha is run by team owner Carlos Vieira, race director Terry Beal and team manager Craig Monty. The team will race the 250 West and includes:

(1) Tyler Bowers (four-time AMA Arenacross Champion)

(2) Hayden Mellross (2016 Australian 250 Supercross Championship runner-up)

• THE SUPERCROSS TV SCHEDULE STARTS ON JANUARY 7



• COOPER WEBB ON HIS YZ450F AT MILESTONE

• WHAT THE 2017 SUPERCROSS PROGRAM WILL LOOK LIKE WITH TIMED RACES

We know that the 250 East/West races will be 15 minutes (plus one lap) and the 450 class will be 20 minutes (plus one lap), but what about the heats, semis and last chances? Here is a sample race schedule for 2017. In the 250 class the heat races will be 5 minutes (plus one lap). The Last Chance will be 3 minutes plus one lap. In the 450 class the heat races will be 5 minutes (plus one lap), the Semis will be 4 minutes( plus one lap) and the Last Chance 3 minutes (plus one lap). If you assume that lap times, on average will be under one minute, then the laps will be approximately the same as they were before. With exception for the long tracks, like Daytona.

The gate drops on the first heat race at 7:05 p.m. and the first Main Event (250) is at 9:01 p.m., with the 450 Main at 9:30 p.m. The whole shooting match is over at 10:00 p.m.

• 2017 MOTOCROSS SCHEDULES: WHERE TO BE & WHEN TO BE THERE





2017 AMA SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Jan. 7…………………………Anaheim, CA

Jan. 14………………………San Diego, CA

Jan. 21………………………Anaheim, CA

Jan. 28………………………Glendale, AZ

Feb. 4……………………….Oakland, CA

Feb. 11………………………Arlington, TX

Feb. 18………………………Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 25………………………Atlanta, GA

Mar. 4………………………Toronto, ON

Mar. 11………………………Daytona, FL

Mar. 18………………………Indianapolis, IN

Mar. 25………………………Detroit, MI

Apr. 1…………………………St. Louis, MO

Apr. 8………………………..Seattle, WA

Apr 22……………………….Salt Lake City, UT

2017 AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

May 20……………………Hangtown, CA

May 27.…………………..Glen Helen, CA

June 3..………………….Thunder Valley, CO

June 17..…………………Mt Morris, PA

June 24.………………….Muddy Creek, TN

July 1.…………………….Red Bud, MI

July 8..……………………Southwick, MA​

July 22.…………………..Millville, MN​

July 29.…………………..Washougal, WA

Aug. 12..………………….Unadilla, NY​

Aug. 19..………………….Budds Creek, MD​

Aug. 26.…………………..Crawfordsville, IN

2017 FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Feb. 25…………………….Qatar (Saturday)

Mar. 5………………………Indonesia

Mar. 19…………………….Argentina

Apr. 2………………………Mexico

Apr. 16……………………..Italy

Apr. 23…………………….Holland

May 7………………………Latvia

May 21…………………….Germany

May 28…………………….France

June 11…………………….Russia

June 25……………………Italy

July 2……………………….Portugal

July 9……………………….San Marino (Cancelled)

July 23……………………..Czech Republic

Aug. 6……………………..Belgium

Aug. 13…………………….Switzerland

Aug. 20…………………….Sweden

Sept. 3………………………USA (Monday)

Sept. 10……………………Holland

Sept. 17…………………….France

2017 MOTOCROSS DES NATIONS

October 1…………………..Matterley Basin, Great Britain

2017 SMX RIDERS & MANUFACTURERS CUP

October 7………………….Gelsenkirchen, Germany

2017 AMSOIL ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Jan. 7-8…………………….Cincinnati, OH

Jan. 13-15…………………Grand Rapids, MI

Jan. 20-22…………………Baltimore, MD

Jan. 28-29…………………Nashville, TN.

Feb. 4-5…………………….Louisville, KY

Feb. 18-19…………………Kansas City, MO

Feb.y 25-26……………….Tampa, FL

Mar. 3-5…………………….Southaven, MS

Mar. 11-12…………………New Orleans, LA

Mar. 18-19…………………Portland, OR

Mar. 24-26…………………Reno, NV

April 1-2…………………….Sacramento, CA

April 21-23…………………Denver, CO

May 5-7…………………….Las Vegas, NV

2017 WORLD OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP (WORCS)

Jan. 6-8…………………….Taft, CA

Jan. 27-29…………………Primm, NV

Feb. 17-19………………….TBA

Mar. 10-12…………………Lake Havasu, AZ

Apr. 1-2…………………….Las Vegas, NV

Apr. 21-23…………………Hurricane, UT

May. 19-21…………………Cedar City, UT

Jun. 9-11…………………..Adelanto, CA

Sept. 8-10…………………Glen Helen, CA

Oct 13-15…………………..TBA

2017 ITALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Jan. 29…………..………..Riola Sardo.

Feb. 5………………………Malagrotta.

Feb.12………………..……Ottobiano

2017 MAXXIS BRITISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 12……………………Culham

Apr. 9………………………Lyng

Apr. 30…………………….Canada Heights

May 14……………………Hawkstone Park

June 18……………………Desertmartin

July 16…………………….Blaxhall

July 30…………………….Preston Docks

Aug 27……………………..Foxhill

2017 BELGIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 12……………………Moerbeke-Waas

Mar. 26……………………Kruishoutem

Apr. 2……………………..Genk

Apr 10…………………….Mons

Apr. 18……………………Axel

Apr. 30……………………Wuustwezel

June 11…………………..Comines

June 18………………….Genk

July 22……………………Axel

July 23…………………..Hasselt

July 30…………………..Gooik

Aug. 15…………………..Balen

Aug. 20………………….Wachtebeke

Aug. 27………………….Orp le Grand

2017 CANADIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

June 4……………………Whispering Pines, BC

June 11………………….Blackwater, BC

June 18………………….Wild Rose, AB

June 25………………….Moto Valley, SK

July 9…………………….Gopher Dunes, ON

July 16…………………..Ulverton, QC

July 23…………………..Pleasant Valley, NS

July 30…………………..Riverglade, NB

Aug. 6…………………….Deschambault, QC

Aug. 13………………….RJ Motosport, ON

2017 DUTCH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 26…………………..Oss

Apr. 9th…………………..Harfsen

May 14……………………Emmen

July15-16t………………..Lichtenvoorde

2017 ADAC GERMAN MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Apr. 9……………………….Muhlberg

Apr. 30…………………….Jauer

May 14…………………….Molln

June 18……………………Bielstein

July 16…………………….Tensfeld

Aug. 27……………………Gaildorf

Sept. 24…………………..Holzgerlingen

2017 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

April 1-2…………………..Wonthaggi, Victoria

April 23…………………..Appin, New South Wales

May 7……………………..Connondale, Queensland

May 21……………………Horsham, Victoria

May 28……………………Murray Bridge, South Australia

July 2……………………..Nowra, New South Wales

July 16……………………Shepparton, Victoria

July 30……………………Port Macquarie, New South Wales

Aug. 13…………………..Toowooba, Queensland

Aug. 19-20………………Coolum, Queensland

2017 AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 9…………………..Queensland

Sept. 23…………………Queensland

Oct. 14…………………..TBA

Oct. 26…………………..South Australia

Nov. 4…………………….Victoria

Nov. 11-12……………..New South Wales

