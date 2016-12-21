RUMORS, GOSSIP & UNFOUNDED TRUTHS: TAKE MOMENT, BREATHE & BE HAPPY

Click on images to enlarge
• CLASSIC MXA TEST RIDER CRASHES
Ever wonder how the MXA photographers get those wonderful photos of six bikes blasting out of a berm together for a shootout. This is what it looks like when it all goes wrong.
• MXGP RIDERS WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS
• NEW GAGGAS/TORROT WEBSITES FOR OFFROAD & ELECTRIC BIKES
Torrot, who resurrected GasGas Motorcycles when they fell on hard times last year, has launched two all-new consumer websites to better serve the North American market. The complete Torrot product line can be found at www.torrot.com/us. The new website features the entire 2017 line of Muvi Scooters, CitySurfer e-bicycles and E-Kids electric minicycles as well as info on its accessory line, media coverage and growing dealer network. In addition to an overall website dedicated to the entire Torrot line, Torrot is also launching site dedicated to the CitySurfer line at www.torrotcitysurfer.com.
“We are very excited about the launch of these two new websites,” said GasGas’ Scot Harden. “Things are moving fast at Torrot. The new corporate website will help drive awareness and retail traffic to our dealer network and the CitySurfer E-commerce site will allow consumers to get their first Torrot product ordered today. With 2017 model CitySurfer and E-Kids models already in stock it is sure to help launch our Torrot business in a highly impactful way.”
• MXA’S MOST WATCHED VIDEOS
#1. SEAN COLLIER’S KX500 VS. KX450F (889, 950 VIEWS)
#2. JASON ANDERSON ON A 250 TWO-STROKE & 450 FOUR-STROKE (758,181 VIEWS)
#3. DEAN WILSON HELICOPTER SHOOT (689, 420 VIEWS)
#4. SERVICE HONDA CR500AF (509,842 VIEWS)
LATEST MXA VIDEO: 2017 MXA 250 FOUR-STROKE SHOOTOUT
• BIRTHDAYS OF THE STARS: BUBBA’S NOW THIRTY-ONE
Dec. 21…James Stewart 1985
Dec. 23…Jeff Fox
Dec. 23…Will Hahn 1989
Dec. 25…Mark Burkhart 1979
Dec. 25…Adolf Weil 1938
Dec. 26…Luke Styke 1991
Dec. 28…Dean Wilson 1991
• SEE KTM’S TWIN-CYLINDER 750cc SUPER DUKE IN ACTION
• THE 2017 GLEN HELEN RACE SCHEDULE: CLICK ON IT TO SEE ALL THE DATES
For more info go to www.glenhelen.com
• IF YOU SPOKE WITH YOUR WALLET, YOU AND A FRIEND CAN RIDE FOR FREE ON MONDAY
If you bought a new bike in the month of December, show up at Glen Helen Raceway on December 26th and you, and a friend, can ride for free. All you have to do is bring the receipt (and not the one from Taco Bell).
• UPCOMING RACES: ONLY ONE LEFT — THEN 2017 STARTS
2016 REM MOTOCROSS
Dec. 31…………………………Glen Helen, CA (make-up race)
2017 TEXAS WINTER SERIES
Dec. 31-Jan. 1…………Freestone, TX
Jan.7-8…………………..Swan, TX
Jan. 21-22………….…..Village Creek, TX
Feb. 4-5…………….……Johnsonville Farm, TX
Feb. 25-26………….…..Freestone, TX
2017 FLORIDA WINTER SERIES
Jan. 1…………………………Diamondback, FL
Jan. 8…………………………Dade City, FL
Jan. 15………………………..Marion County
Jan. 21-22…………………..Diamondback, FL
Jan. 29……………………….Waldo, FL
2017 “DAY AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE” REM MOTOCROSS
Jan. 8…………………………Glen Helen, CA
2017 MTA WORLD TWO-STROKE CHAMPIONSHIP
April 15……………………….Glen Helen, CA
2017 HUSQVARNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
March 5-6…………………….Cahuilla Creek, Anza, CA
• GASGAS GIVE-AWAY TO NEW BIKE BUYERS
GasGas North America will offer a free AMA membership with every new 2017 GasGas motorcycle purchased in the U.S. This program is designed to help support the AMA’s membership efforts and to get every GasGas owner to be a member of the AMA. The free membership program begins Dec. 1st, 2016 and will continue until further notice. Any GasGas customers who is already a current AMA members will get their AMA membership extended one full year. In addition, GasGas is also offering a Holeshot Starter Package with every new GasGas sold between Dec. 1, 2016 and January 31st, 2017. The Holeshot Starter Package includes extra brake levers, brake pads, air filter, assorted Spectro lubricants and a GasGas T-shirt and hat. The whole package is worth over $800.
“We are very proud to offer a free one-year AMA membership with the purchase of one our motorcycles,” said GasGas’ Scot Harden. “We strongly believe in and support the mission of the AMA and can think of no better way to help grow membership than by offering the membership free of charge. Our sport has never needed the AMA more than it does today as we are under constant attack by regulatory bodies and environmental groups.”
• ATLAS BRACES SIGNS CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
• YAMAHA’S OFFICIAL 2017 SUPERCROSS TEAMS
The factory Yamaha team is Chad Reed and Cooper Webb, but backing up the team heroes are 12 talented riders on four Yamaha supported teams. Here is the list.
YAMALUBE/STAR RACING/YAMAHA
Led by team owner Bobby Regan and team manager Brad Hoffman, the Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha riders will all be racing in the 250East/West series. They include:
(1) Aaron Plessinger (2016 250SX East Championship runner-up)
(2) Colt Nichols
(3) Mitchell Harrison
(4) Dylan Ferrandis
(5) Dan Reardon (2015 Australian Supercross Champion )
CYCLE TRADER/ROCK RIVER/YAMAHA
Returning for 2017, Cycle Trader/Rock River/Yamaha is led by team owner Mike DuClos and team manager Christina Denny. Rock River will also continue to operate Yamaha’s “Pro Parts” program, offering emergency OEM parts at a discount to all racers at all Supercross and Motocross events. The team includes:
(1) Tommy Hahn (450 class)
(2) Bradley Taft (250 West)
(3) Lorenzo Locurcio (250 East)
BARN PROS RACING/YAMAHA
Founded in 2011 by Barn Pros’ Steve Oslund and managed by former pro racer Scot Steffy, the Barn Pros Racing/Yamaha team, sponsored by Home Depot and Barn Pros, has seven-time AMA Champion Rick Johnson as its rider liaison and trainer. The team includes:
(1) Chris Alldredge (250 West)
(2) Scott Champion (250 West).
51FIFTY ENERGY DRINK/YAMAHA
51Fifty Energy Drink/Yamaha is run by team owner Carlos Vieira, race director Terry Beal and team manager Craig Monty. The team will race the 250 West and includes:
(1) Tyler Bowers (four-time AMA Arenacross Champion)
(2) Hayden Mellross (2016 Australian 250 Supercross Championship runner-up)
• THE SUPERCROSS TV SCHEDULE STARTS ON JANUARY 7
• COOPER WEBB ON HIS YZ450F AT MILESTONE
• WHAT THE 2017 SUPERCROSS PROGRAM WILL LOOK LIKE WITH TIMED RACES
We know that the 250 East/West races will be 15 minutes (plus one lap) and the 450 class will be 20 minutes (plus one lap), but what about the heats, semis and last chances? Here is a sample race schedule for 2017. In the 250 class the heat races will be 5 minutes (plus one lap). The Last Chance will be 3 minutes plus one lap. In the 450 class the heat races will be 5 minutes (plus one lap), the Semis will be 4 minutes( plus one lap) and the Last Chance 3 minutes (plus one lap). If you assume that lap times, on average will be under one minute, then the laps will be approximately the same as they were before. With exception for the long tracks, like Daytona.
The gate drops on the first heat race at 7:05 p.m. and the first Main Event (250) is at 9:01 p.m., with the 450 Main at 9:30 p.m. The whole shooting match is over at 10:00 p.m.
• 2017 MOTOCROSS SCHEDULES: WHERE TO BE & WHEN TO BE THERE
2017 AMA SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 7…………………………Anaheim, CA
Jan. 14………………………San Diego, CA
Jan. 21………………………Anaheim, CA
Jan. 28………………………Glendale, AZ
Feb. 4……………………….Oakland, CA
Feb. 11………………………Arlington, TX
Feb. 18………………………Minneapolis, MN
Feb. 25………………………Atlanta, GA
Mar. 4………………………Toronto, ON
Mar. 11………………………Daytona, FL
Mar. 18………………………Indianapolis, IN
Mar. 25………………………Detroit, MI
Apr. 1…………………………St. Louis, MO
Apr. 8………………………..Seattle, WA
Apr 22……………………….Salt Lake City, UT
2017 AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
May 20……………………Hangtown, CA
May 27.…………………..Glen Helen, CA
June 3..………………….Thunder Valley, CO
June 17..…………………Mt Morris, PA
June 24.………………….Muddy Creek, TN
July 1.…………………….Red Bud, MI
July 8..……………………Southwick, MA
July 22.…………………..Millville, MN
July 29.…………………..Washougal, WA
Aug. 12..………………….Unadilla, NY
Aug. 19..………………….Budds Creek, MD
Aug. 26.…………………..Crawfordsville, IN
2017 FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 25…………………….Qatar (Saturday)
Mar. 5………………………Indonesia
Mar. 19…………………….Argentina
Apr. 2………………………Mexico
Apr. 16……………………..Italy
Apr. 23…………………….Holland
May 7………………………Latvia
May 21…………………….Germany
May 28…………………….France
June 11…………………….Russia
June 25……………………Italy
July 2……………………….Portugal
July 9……………………….San Marino (Cancelled)
July 23……………………..Czech Republic
Aug. 6……………………..Belgium
Aug. 13…………………….Switzerland
Aug. 20…………………….Sweden
Sept. 3………………………USA (Monday)
Sept. 10……………………Holland
Sept. 17…………………….France
2017 MOTOCROSS DES NATIONS
October 1…………………..Matterley Basin, Great Britain
2017 SMX RIDERS & MANUFACTURERS CUP
October 7………………….Gelsenkirchen, Germany
2017 AMSOIL ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 7-8…………………….Cincinnati, OH
Jan. 13-15…………………Grand Rapids, MI
Jan. 20-22…………………Baltimore, MD
Jan. 28-29…………………Nashville, TN.
Feb. 4-5…………………….Louisville, KY
Feb. 18-19…………………Kansas City, MO
Feb.y 25-26……………….Tampa, FL
Mar. 3-5…………………….Southaven, MS
Mar. 11-12…………………New Orleans, LA
Mar. 18-19…………………Portland, OR
Mar. 24-26…………………Reno, NV
April 1-2…………………….Sacramento, CA
April 21-23…………………Denver, CO
May 5-7…………………….Las Vegas, NV
2017 WORLD OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP (WORCS)
Jan. 6-8…………………….Taft, CA
Jan. 27-29…………………Primm, NV
Feb. 17-19………………….TBA
Mar. 10-12…………………Lake Havasu, AZ
Apr. 1-2…………………….Las Vegas, NV
Apr. 21-23…………………Hurricane, UT
May. 19-21…………………Cedar City, UT
Jun. 9-11…………………..Adelanto, CA
Sept. 8-10…………………Glen Helen, CA
Oct 13-15…………………..TBA
2017 ITALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 29…………..………..Riola Sardo.
Feb. 5………………………Malagrotta.
Feb.12………………..……Ottobiano
2017 MAXXIS BRITISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 12……………………Culham
Apr. 9………………………Lyng
Apr. 30…………………….Canada Heights
May 14……………………Hawkstone Park
June 18……………………Desertmartin
July 16…………………….Blaxhall
July 30…………………….Preston Docks
Aug 27……………………..Foxhill
2017 BELGIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 12……………………Moerbeke-Waas
Mar. 26……………………Kruishoutem
Apr. 2……………………..Genk
Apr 10…………………….Mons
Apr. 18……………………Axel
Apr. 30……………………Wuustwezel
June 11…………………..Comines
June 18………………….Genk
July 22……………………Axel
July 23…………………..Hasselt
July 30…………………..Gooik
Aug. 15…………………..Balen
Aug. 20………………….Wachtebeke
Aug. 27………………….Orp le Grand
2017 CANADIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
June 4……………………Whispering Pines, BC
June 11………………….Blackwater, BC
June 18………………….Wild Rose, AB
June 25………………….Moto Valley, SK
July 9…………………….Gopher Dunes, ON
July 16…………………..Ulverton, QC
July 23…………………..Pleasant Valley, NS
July 30…………………..Riverglade, NB
Aug. 6…………………….Deschambault, QC
Aug. 13………………….RJ Motosport, ON
2017 DUTCH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 26…………………..Oss
Apr. 9th…………………..Harfsen
May 14……………………Emmen
July15-16t………………..Lichtenvoorde
2017 ADAC GERMAN MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Apr. 9……………………….Muhlberg
Apr. 30…………………….Jauer
May 14…………………….Molln
June 18……………………Bielstein
July 16…………………….Tensfeld
Aug. 27……………………Gaildorf
Sept. 24…………………..Holzgerlingen
2017 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
April 1-2…………………..Wonthaggi, Victoria
April 23…………………..Appin, New South Wales
May 7……………………..Connondale, Queensland
May 21……………………Horsham, Victoria
May 28……………………Murray Bridge, South Australia
July 2……………………..Nowra, New South Wales
July 16……………………Shepparton, Victoria
July 30……………………Port Macquarie, New South Wales
Aug. 13…………………..Toowooba, Queensland
Aug. 19-20………………Coolum, Queensland
2017 AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Sept. 9…………………..Queensland
Sept. 23…………………Queensland
Oct. 14…………………..TBA
Oct. 26…………………..South Australia
Nov. 4…………………….Victoria
Nov. 11-12……………..New South Wales
Photos: Daryl Ecklund, Brian Converse, Massimo Zanzani, Scott Malonee, Debbi Tamietti, Tom White, Dan Alamangos, John Basher, Yamaha, MXA, KTM, Husqvarna, Honda