2017 HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACE TEAM GALLERY

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is made up of Martin Davalos (30), Jason Anderson (21), Zach Osborne (16) and Christophe Pourcel (377) .

Winner of the opening round of the 2016 Supercross series, Jason Anderson heads into 2017 looking to challenge for the 450 Supercross title. Competing aboard his Husqvarna FC450 Anderson will lead Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Jason started in the 250 East series in 2011 and won the 250 West in 2014, He was third in the AMA 450 Supercross Championship in 2016 (and won a moto of the MXDN â€” before being landed on after the checkers by an errant Japanese rider).

2006 FIM 250F World Champion Christophe Pourcel made his first move to America in 2007 and won the 250 East Championship in 2009. He returned to Europe in 2012 and 2013 before returning to the AMA series. After a couple years racing the 250 Nationals, Christophe’s first year in the 450 Supercross class was 2016. He only made two top tens out of the 11 races he raced.

Zach Osborne raced his first 250 East Supercross at Daytona in 2006. In the middle of the 2008 series he moved to England and raced the 250 World Championship for four years before returning to pick up where he left off in the 2012 250 East series. He made the top ten in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He has yet to win a 250 East/West race, but is determined to improve on his 2016 result of fourth in the 250 West championship. Zach will race the 250 East in 2016.

Martin Davalos also race his first 250 East race in 2006 (two months earlier than Zach Osborne’s debut). In his 11 years in the 250 East/West Davalos has finished 9th, 12th, 9th, 13th, 9th, 9th, 12th, 5th. 2nd, 10th and 4th. Martin has notched 4 wins in 75 starts. Davalos will be in the 250 West for 2016 (for the fifth time. He has raced the 250 East 6 times).

