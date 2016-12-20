Headlines

ASK THE MXPERTS: JETTING FOR THE 2007 YZ450F

December 20, 2016
Dear MXA,
Could you provide me your jetting specs for 2007 YZ450F? I was told by a bike shop mechanic that Yamahas are typically delivered by the factory with too small a pilot jet. Is this your experience?

No, it isnâ€™t. The jetting on the 2007, 2008 and 2009 YZ450F are all the same. We did change the pilot jet in 2006, but from a 42 to a 45â€”and the 2007-09 YZ450F’s came with a 45 after that. On the 2007 YZ450F, we ran the stock 160 main, 45 pilot, 55 leak jet and the fuel screw 2-1/8 turns out. The stock 2007 NFLR needle is a half-clip leaner than the optional NFPR needle. This was done because the 2007 YZ450F had a smaller outlet on the muffler. If you switched to an aftermarket exhaust, you could return to the NFPR, richen the clip one position or go to a 165 main.

 

