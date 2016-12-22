Headlines

MXA GEAR GUIDE: AS SEEN IN THE MAGAZINE

December 22, 2016
Comments off
1 Views
Home Page, Home Page News, Homepage 4 Block, News
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditmailFacebooktwittergoogle_plusredditmail

BIKE: 2005 KAWASAKI KX134

Our “Gear Guide” feature is designed to give insight into what 2017 gear the MXA wrecking crew uses for our bike tests. If you like what you see, be sure to click on the contact links for more information and put in an order.

MXA TEST RIDER: BEN GRAVES

_sou9207_lrPANT: Fox Racing 360 Creo
Price: $174.95
Sizes: 28-38

JERSEY: Fox Racing 360 Creo
Price: $59.95
Sizes: Small-XXL

GLOVES: Fox Racing Pawtector
Price: $38.95
Sizes: Small-XXL

_sou9275_lrHELMET: 6D ATR-1 (custom painted)
Price: $745.00
Sizes: XS-XXL

GOGGLES: Fox Racing Air Defence
Price: $84.95

BOOTS: Fox Racing Instinct
Price: $549.95
Sizes: 8-14

SUPPLIER CONTACTS:

_sou9241_adj_lrFox Racing: www.foxhead.com or (888) 369-7223
6D Helmets: www.6dhelmets.com or your local dealer&nbsp;

SUBSCRIBEINTERNAL

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditmailFacebooktwittergoogle_plusredditmail
Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

bailey_johnson_1986-supercross_800x400

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: THE GREATEST SUPERCROSS RAC...

Dec 22, 2016Comments off1 Views

Slugfest between David Bailey & Ricky Johnson

industry-happenings

MOTOCROSS INDUSTRY NEWS, PR...

Everything from kids bikes to upcoming events

Dec 22, 2016
stewiedriven

JAMES STEWART VIDEO: LIFE O...

"That undefeated season was…my most unhappy season"

Dec 22, 2016
thursdaytheatre800 Thursday Theater

THURSDAY VIDEO THEATER: THE...

7 videos of the impossibly talented Bubba

Dec 22, 2016

Comments are closed.

Subscribe

Popular Posts

mxasbikesoftheyear800

BEST MOTOCROSS BIKES OF THE PA...

Did you own one of

Nov 26, 2016110016 Views
Factory_450slide

THE THINGS NO ONE WILL TELL YO...

Most requested story ...and by

May 17, 2015103793 Views
start2stroke

WHY YOUR TWO-STROKE WON’...

What's all the hub-bub about

Sep 30, 201688916 Views
slideyzleftside-750x468

TWO-STROKE TEST: INSIDE THE UL...

Race a two-stroke, save money,

Oct 17, 201677065 Views
Z12466

TWO-STROKE REVIVAL! 2015 YAMAH...

The tech, specs & new

Jan 02, 201562884 Views

Follow Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusrssyoutubeFacebooktwittergoogle_plusrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditmailFacebooktwittergoogle_plusredditmail

HI-TORQUE Related Sites

Copyright 2016 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.