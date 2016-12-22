MXA GEAR GUIDE: AS SEEN IN THE MAGAZINE

BIKE: 2005 KAWASAKI KX134

Our “Gear Guide” feature is designed to give insight into what 2017 gear the MXA wrecking crew uses for our bike tests. If you like what you see, be sure to click on the contact links for more information and put in an order.

MXA TEST RIDER: BEN GRAVES

PANT: Fox Racing 360 Creo

Price: $174.95

Sizes: 28-38

JERSEY: Fox Racing 360 Creo

Price: $59.95

Sizes: Small-XXL

GLOVES: Fox Racing Pawtector

Price: $38.95

Sizes: Small-XXL

HELMET: 6D ATR-1 (custom painted)

Price: $745.00

Sizes: XS-XXL

GOGGLES: Fox Racing Air Defence

Price: $84.95

BOOTS: Fox Racing Instinct

Price: $549.95

Sizes: 8-14

SUPPLIER CONTACTS:

Fox Racing: www.foxhead.com or (888) 369-7223

6D Helmets: www.6dhelmets.com or your local dealer