MXA GEAR GUIDE: AS SEEN IN THE MAGAZINE

BIKE: 2005 KAWASAKI KX134
MXA TEST RIDER: BEN GRAVES
PANT: Fox Racing 360 Creo
Price: $174.95
Sizes: 28-38
JERSEY: Fox Racing 360 Creo
Price: $59.95
Sizes: Small-XXL
GLOVES: Fox Racing Pawtector
Price: $38.95
Sizes: Small-XXL
HELMET: 6D ATR-1 (custom painted)
Price: $745.00
Sizes: XS-XXL
GOGGLES: Fox Racing Air Defence
Price: $84.95
BOOTS: Fox Racing Instinct
Price: $549.95
Sizes: 8-14
SUPPLIER CONTACTS:
Fox Racing: www.foxhead.com or (888) 369-7223
6D Helmets: www.6dhelmets.com or your local dealer