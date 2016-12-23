Headlines

MXA’S BIRTHDAY BOY: HE WENT OUT FIGHTING

December 23, 2016
Click on image to enlarge

wilhahn15Injuries defined Wil Hahn’s career. Even at its height, when he won the 250 West Supercross Championship in 2013, he had to do it with a hand he broke in timed practice. Although officially Eli Tomac’s factory Kawasaki teammate for the last two years, Wil always seemed to be hurt during his green days. During his career Wil rode for Star Yamaha, MDK KTM, Troy Lee Hondaand  Geico Honda and Team Kawaasaki. At the end of the 2016 season, he missed getting one last chance to finish out his career on the racetrack, but when an opportunity came to race the 2016 Australian Supercross Championship later in the year, a healed-up Wil signed on. Then, at the final Australian race he announced his retirement. He will now help with Geico Honda’s amateur riders. Wil was born on December 23, 1989.

